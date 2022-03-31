Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of GEL opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.36. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.
About Genesis Energy (Get Rating)
Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesis Energy (GEL)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.