Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of GEL opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.36. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesis Energy (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.