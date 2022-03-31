Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $128.83 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

