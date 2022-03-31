Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 27,257 Shares of Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 27,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$29,982.70 ($22,543.38).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 84,772 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$93,249.20 ($70,112.18).

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

