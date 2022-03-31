Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 27,257 Shares of Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 27,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$29,982.70 ($22,543.38).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 84,772 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$93,249.20 ($70,112.18).
About Wam Alternative Assets (Get Rating)
