Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $135,919,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,559,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

