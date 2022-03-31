Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DNA stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,919,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

