Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post $77.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $388.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gitlab.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
