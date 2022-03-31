Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post $77.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $388.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

