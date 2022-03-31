Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on GJNSY. Barclays upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS GJNSY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

