Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBT. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.79.

GBT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.03. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 461,580 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

