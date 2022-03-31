Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

GWRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,822. The stock has a market cap of $373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 170.59%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,394 shares of company stock worth $710,169. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

