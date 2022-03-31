Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

Shares of GLOB opened at $247.84 on Thursday. Globant has a 52 week low of $192.59 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.71.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

