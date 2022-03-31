GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Acquires $515,000.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07.

On Friday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,336 shares of GMS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56.

NYSE:GMS opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,490,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

