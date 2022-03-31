GMS (NYSE:GMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.00. GMS has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

