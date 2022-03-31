Gnosis Price Reaches $424.41 on Top Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Gnosis has a total market cap of $791.53 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $424.41 or 0.00927083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

