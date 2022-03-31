Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource stock remained flat at $$2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 675,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,093. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gold Resource by 1,625.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,452,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gold Resource by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440,413 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 326,266 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

