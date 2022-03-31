Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $67.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last three months. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of GDEN opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.38.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
