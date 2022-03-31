Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 52,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 107,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.
