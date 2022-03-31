GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $30.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.