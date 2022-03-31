Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 43.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

