Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Shares Up 0.1%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 87,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 237,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

