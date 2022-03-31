Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Shares Up 0.1%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 87,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 237,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gores Holdings VII (GSEV)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.