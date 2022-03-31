Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Graco has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

