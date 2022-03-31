Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $931.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

