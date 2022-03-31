Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $931.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
