Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,231,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,200,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

