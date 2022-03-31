Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

