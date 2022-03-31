Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 30,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenlane by 18.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Greenlane by 42.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

