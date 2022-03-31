Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.39. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $871.07 million, a PE ratio of -100.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after buying an additional 337,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

