Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,416,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 7,370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114,160.0 days.

OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at 1.90 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of 0.22 and a 12-month high of 2.22.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

