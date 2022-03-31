Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 29.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

