Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 242.60 ($3.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.77. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 139.11 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 261.90 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GKP. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.86) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

