H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in March

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H.I.S. (HISJF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.