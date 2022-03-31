H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in March

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

