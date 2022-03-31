H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,313 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00.
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
See Also
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.