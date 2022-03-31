Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of HMSNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.