Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWC. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.75.

HWC traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

