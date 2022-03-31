Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $760.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Hanmi Financial (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.