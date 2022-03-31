Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $760.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

