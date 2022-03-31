Hans Sauter Sells 2,394 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hans Sauter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $60,086.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Hans Sauter sold 397 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $10,405.37.

NYSE FDP opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 64,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

