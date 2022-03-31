Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

HLIT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $966.83 million, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

