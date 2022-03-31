Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
HVT stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $495.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
