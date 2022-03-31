Head-To-Head Analysis: Coinbase Global (COIN) vs. Its Rivals

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coinbase Global to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Coinbase Global Competitors 41.64% -38.59% 3.54%

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $3.62 billion 13.65 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.25 billion $793.92 million 18.39

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coinbase Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 413 1620 1871 73 2.40

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $320.11, indicating a potential upside of 62.74%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 50.53%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

