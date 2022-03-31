Head to Head Analysis: VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) & Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VIZIO and Hollund Industrial Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIZIO currently has a consensus target price of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 170.93%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIZIO and Hollund Industrial Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO $2.12 billion 0.87 -$39.40 million ($0.21) -45.85 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hollund Industrial Marine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIZIO.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO -1.85% -12.52% -4.51% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hollund Industrial Marine beats VIZIO on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Hollund Industrial Marine (Get Rating)

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

