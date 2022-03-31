Head to Head Comparison: Almaden Minerals (AAU) and The Competition

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Almaden Minerals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Almaden Minerals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 734 2457 2820 125 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Almaden Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -3.22% -3.02% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,103.95% 3.73% -1.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.13 million -17.50 Almaden Minerals Competitors $7.92 billion $2.02 billion -11.77

Almaden Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Almaden Minerals rivals beat Almaden Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

