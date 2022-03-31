Head-To-Head Survey: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) versus BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments $32.06 million 13.94 $29.11 million $1.59 15.17

BRT Apartments has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75 BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.72, suggesting a potential upside of 33.60%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments 90.82% 15.32% 7.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

