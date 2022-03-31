Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 86.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 284,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

