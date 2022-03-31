Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,658.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Equities analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

