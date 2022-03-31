HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $154.96 on Thursday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $122.03 and a fifty-two week high of $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $6,324,570 in the last three months. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

