Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $40.57 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $794.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.
In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
