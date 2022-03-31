Heirloom Wealth Management Takes $7.69 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,959 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000. Microsoft comprises 6.6% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 44,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $231.10 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.02.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

