Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $434.51

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 434.51 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.70). Helical shares last traded at GBX 431.50 ($5.65), with a volume of 85,828 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 520 ($6.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 408.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.09. The firm has a market cap of £502.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.46.
Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)
Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.
