Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits One Day Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00275269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

