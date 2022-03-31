Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $42.89

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.89, but opened at $41.43. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 23,039 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

