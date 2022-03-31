Hern Thomas E. O Purchases 10,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MAC stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

